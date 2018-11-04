Newsmaker: Newly appointed PM Mahinda Rajapaksa tightens grip on Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, who recently replaced Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister, has nine brothers. As previous president, he ensured much of his clan was in government employment: His eldest brother, Chamal, was Speaker of Parliament; two brothers — Basil and Gotabhaya — were given important responsibilities in the defence and security sectors; and his son Namal was (and continues to be) a member of Parliament.

Whether the clan tightens its grip on the government should be decided when Parliament convenes. If Mahinda wins a majority in the ...