Nitish hatching plots against oppn: Tejashwi after 5 RJD MLCs join JDU

After five RJD MLCs joined JDU, RJD leader on Tuesday accused Bihar Chief Minister of "enaging in politics" and not helping migrant workers suffering in the pandemic.

"I congratulate Nitish Ji, he has done a constructive work. Although this will be of no good for the people of Bihar, it will benefit him. The Bihar Chief Minister was engaged in this work by staying at home for 90 days," Yadav told ANI.

"We were asking to eradicate unemployment, establish industries and increase the rate of testing. One thing is for sure that has been the Chief Minister for 15 years but he has disrespected the mandate. The Supreme Court has directed the state government to provide employment to all the 30 lakh migrant workers of the state who came back to Bihar. But the Chief Minister, instead of acting on these issues, has been engaged in The people are with us," he said.

The RJD leader further said, "We went to Raj Bhavan to apprise the Governor on the Nitish government's ill-conceived efforts to abrogate reservation of OBCs and SC/STs. The Governor has assured us that he will take action on this issue."



The leader of the opposition in the state assembly, claimed that he was not perturbed by the bhagdar' (stampede) in his party but asserted that the JD(U) chief will have to explain what the people of Bihar gained".

Yadav said that all the steps taken by Nitish Kumar are aimed at furthering his personal ambitions.

This was the case when he (Kumar) betrayed us three years ago and returned to the NDA despite having fought the elections as our ally and getting the popular mandate, which was against the BJP, the RJD leader, who is a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, said.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly, claimed that he was not perturbed by the bhagdar' (stampede) in his party but asserted that the JD(U) chief will have to explain what the people of Bihar gained".

"Nitish Kumar might have gained something psychologically in an election year, he commented.

When asked about RJD founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who stepped down from the post of vice-president, Yadav said, Raghuvansh babu is my guardian and one of the nurturers of RJD. At present I am most worried about his health.

I am in touch with the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. I had spoken to him over phone recently. Once he recovers, I will speak to him again and all things will be ironed out, he said.

Singh stepped down from the top post in protest against the proposed induction of his bete noire Rama Singh, at whose hands the former union minister had tasted defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.