No compromise with Centre on rights and welfare of Tamils: Palaniswami

On the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, under a scorching sun in Salem, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami spoke to T E Narasimhan on his party's (AIADMK's) alliance with the BJP, the state's economy, and what he thought of the Centre's policies. Edited excerpts: How many seats are you confident of winning in the Lok Sabha and in the (state assembly) bypolls? All.

We have the blessings of our mentor (late J Jayalalithaa). The people welfare schemes we continue to implement and the mega alliance will also ensure our victory. I have ...