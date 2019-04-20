No question of alliance, NDA will get majority at Centre, Odisha: Pradhan

Union minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, speaks to Dillip Satapathy on party’s prospects and agenda in the Lok Sabha election and assembly polls in Odisha.

Edited excerpts: What are the prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections and also assembly polls in Odisha? The BJP will form the government at the Centre with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting more seats than the last time. In Odisha too, we will form the ...