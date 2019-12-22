Not just Citizenship Act, blame the state of economy too for protests

In April 2019, the signs of disaffection with the Narendra Modi government were there, but they were muted. In Lucknow, traders affiliated to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) were openly and bitterly critical of the government for the way it had rolled out the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

This was hardly surprising. Many of them were small and medium operators who had kept their dealings with the government restricted to the box (sometimes, boxes) of sweets delivered at regular intervals to the excise department. In return, the revenue collection agency looked the ...