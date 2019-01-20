Not many teachers, fewer classrooms: schools have a long way to go

Though the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), 2018, shows an improvement in learning levels of primary school children in rural India between 2016 and 2018, there are some critical issues which lie underneath. The findings point towards the scarcity of classrooms and school teachers.

The share of schools adhering to the mandated classroom-teacher ratio of 1:1 has deteriorated from 76.2 per cent in 2010 to 72.9 per cent in 2018. The reason, experts said, could be that though the Right to Education Act raised the propensity of families for sending children to school, government schools ...