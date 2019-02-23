'Not possible for all to get government jobs', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Your performance in Madhya Pradesh elections was relatively good, but why did the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bring its three most powerful state leaders into national politics? The party aims to utilise each and every worker efficiently for fulfilling its organisational roles. Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje and I have been chief ministers thrice. We also have a long experience of organizational work.

The opportunity to work at the national level as vice president with Amit Shah ji is a privilege for us. We have been told to look after the state as well as national issues. Is ...