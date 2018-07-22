Odisha Assembly polls: Political parties are trying to woo farmers

With the elections, to the Lok Sabha and the Odisha assembly, months away, political parties are out to woo farmers, who are reeling from distress sales of farm produce, increases in input cost, and the impact of climate change on agriculture. Of all the agricultural issues in the state, waiving farm loans occupies centre stage.

The demand for farm loan waiver in Odisha is being talked about ever since the Yogi Adityanath government did it in Uttar Pradesh last year. And it gained momentum with the BJP and Congress turning vocal on the issue. The leaders of both the parties ...