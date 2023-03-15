Oppn writes to ED for probe against Adani after cops block protest march

Several parties, including the Congress, shot off a letter to the (ED) on Wednesday demanding a probe into allegations against the Adani group, saying that the agency “cannot turn around and abdicate its jurisdiction”.

Holding banners and placards, leaders of the parties tried to march to the office from Parliament to hand over the complaint to the probe agency. But the march was cut short by a posse of policemen at Vijay Chowk.

The letter, which was later emailed to Director S K Mishra, demanded a probe into “corporate fraud, political corruption, stock price manipulation through fraudulent means and the misuse/monopolization of public resources to benefit a single corporate group”.

MPs belonging to 18 parties were part of the protest march, which was given a miss by Trinamool Congress (TMC) -- the second largest party.

TMC is also against the opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the allegations leveled by the Hindenburg Research against the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, saying that it will be an exercise in futility.

This is the first time that the opposition has demanded an probe against a private business house.

The letter said ED must investigate how the companies may have “used a network of offshore shell companies and offshore funds controlled by parties related to the for artificially inflating stock valuations and to give a distorted picture with regard to the group companies’ financial health.

The has trashed the allegations leveled by the US short seller.

Even as the opposition kept up pressure, ruling BJP continued its offensive against the Congress in Parliament and sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London.

Proceedings in both the houses of Parliament were disrupted yet again with the treasury benches demanding an apology from Gandhi, who, during a recent UK visit, claimed that “democracy was under threat in India”.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned amid slogan shouting by opposition and treasury benches over the remark.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the opposition members began shouting slogans with some holding placards in their hands, demanding a JPC probe into the activities of the Adani Group.

Rajya Sabha too witnessed similar pandemonium.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar permitted Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak, but his speech was disrupted by the ruling party members who were demanding an apology from Gandhi. Dhankhar adjourned the House later.