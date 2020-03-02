- 'Shoot the traitors' slogan raised by group going to Shah's rally in Bengal
- Around 63 housewives committed suicide every day in 2018: NCRB data
- First task: S N Srivastava should try to restore belief in Delhi police
- Yediyurappa reigns supreme in Karnataka with missing second-rung leadership
- The rationale behind Nitish's anti-NRC stand and bonhomie with Tejashwi
- Delhi violence: AAP suspends councillor Tahir Hussain pending inquiry
- Withdrawing support to 'corrupt Khattar govt' in Haryana: Independent MLA
- CM Adityanath blames past govts for drop in UP's per-capita income
- Amid uneasy calm in Northeast Delhi, politics heats up over deadly violence
- Adityanath slams anti-CAA protests for sullying India's image abroad
Parliament LIVE: Opposition to demand Shah's resignation over Delhi riots
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would move 'The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, for consideration. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Parliament session in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha
The second phase of the Budget Session will start from today and continue till
The second phase of the Budget Session will begin from today in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, where the Opposition parties are set to strongly raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged lapses in controlling violence. The Congress has submitted adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament, demanding a debate over the riots in Delhi. Congress President Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the Parliament Strategy Group on Saturday and directed party leaders to question the Narendra Modi government on its response to the rising tensions in the national capital and also call for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would move 'The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, for consideration and passing. The Bill aims to provide for resolution of disputed tax. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, and the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, are among other Bills that will be tabled in the Lok Sabha.
The Budget session 2020 will conclude before the end of March.
