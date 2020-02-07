- Detention without charges worst abomination in democracy: Chidambaram
- Current architecture of GST is my brainchild, says PM Narendra Modi
- Delhi election campaigning ends, parties make final push to seek votes
- PM takes dig at Cong leader Adhir in Lok Sabha for his remarks against him
- PM ignored key issues like economy, agriculture in LS: Maharashtra minister
- EC's show-cause notice to Adityanath for 'biryani to terrorists' remark
- PM says northeast was ignored for years, but things changed under his govt
- UP to play big role in India's goal to become $5 trn economy: Rajnath Singh
- PM says street agitations against legislature's decisions road to 'anarchy'
- PM Modi fires salvos at Opposition leaders, dubs Rahul as 'tubelight'
Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to discuss Coronavirus outbreak in China
The Parliament's Budget session, which began on January 31 will end on April 3. Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sahba, Rajya Sabha sessions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Budget session of the Parliament continues today, with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to speak the Lok Sabha regarding about the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak in China.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will present the thirteenth report of the Business Advisory Committee. The List of Business also includes the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2020-2021, amendments in the Prohibition to Child Marriage Act, and the Private Member's Business.
On Thursday, replying Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Motion of Thanks for President's Address in the Lok Sabha. He highlighted the achievements of his government such as decisions on Article 370, triple talaq and Ram Janmabhoomi, Bodo deal and India-Bangladesh land agreement.
"It was a mix of fairy tale and mediocrity. There are no numbers in the budget or in his speech, there is only qualitative grand standing," said TMC MP Mahua Moitra on PM Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha.
