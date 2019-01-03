Parliament session LIVE: Rahul challenges Modi for a debate on Rafale deal

Audio clip sparked fresh round of verbal duel between BJP, Congress Armed with an audio clip, containing purported conversation between a Goa minister and a journalist, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government on the issue. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed the audio clip as fabricated.
-
ALSO READ
Rafale debate highlights: Oppn attacks govt; Lok Sabha adjourned
From Arun Jaitley to Rahul Gandhi: What leaders said on Rafale deal verdict
Rafale deal, CBI vs CBI controversy to heat up Parliament winter session
After SC verdict, Modi govt calls Rafale jet deal allegations 'fiction'
Modi helped Anil Ambani in Rafale deal, says Rahul as SC refuses probe
-
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU