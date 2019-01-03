JUST IN
Rafale deal: Audio clip sparks fresh round of verbal duel between BJP, Cong
Parliament session LIVE: Rahul challenges Modi for a debate on Rafale deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has challenged PM Narendra Modi for a debate on the Rafale deal. Follow LIVE updates on Parliament winter session here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the issues relating to Rafale deal, in New Delhi
A view of the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the issues relating to Rafale deal, in New Delhi. Photo: LSTV grab via PTI

Lok Sabha is set to resume debating the Rafale fighter jet deal, picking up after Opposition and government lawmakers attacked each other on Wednesday.

Congress president Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not have guts" to come to Parliament and confront questions about the Rafale deal. At a press conference later, he used an audio clip to allege that Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar was "blackmailing" Modi with a file on the Rafale deal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in the government's counterattack, said the tape was "false and fabricated". "This man lies and lies repeatedly," Jaitley said about Gandhi.


The Congress has issued a whip in both Houses of the Parliament, asking all its members to be present.

Audio clip sparked fresh round of verbal duel between BJP, Congress Armed with an audio clip, containing purported conversation between a Goa minister and a journalist, Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government on the issue. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed the audio clip as fabricated.

Tomorrow, the PM faces an Open Book #RafaleDeal Exam in Parliament. Here are the exam questions in advance: Q1. Why 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 the IAF needed? Q2. Why 1,600 Cr instead of 560 Cr per aircraft. Q4. Why AA instead of HAL? Will he show up? Or send a proxy? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2019

Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over Rafale controversy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it was foolish to compare prices of a simple flyaway aircraft with a weaponised jet.   In a series of tweets, Jaitley questioned the knowledge of Gandhi saying "How much does he know? When will he know?"
