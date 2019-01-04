Parliament session LIVE: Rahul reschedules Amethi visit for Rafale debate

Rahul delays Amethi visit to attend Rafale debate in Parliament Congress president Rahul Gandhi deferred his tour timings for Amethi today due to the ongoing Rafale discussion in the Parliament. Gandhi will leave for Amethi after the Parliament session and reach Fursatganj in the evening, as opposed to the earlier schedule.
