Parliament session LIVE: Rahul reschedules Amethi visit for Rafale debate

The Parliament is set to witness a stormy session today. While the Congress party is determined to hold a debate on Narendra Modi-led government's Rafale deal, members of the AIADMK will seek to draw the attention of the House to the Cauvery issue and TDP is set to resume the protest for special status for Andhra Pradesh. was on Thursday adjourned for the day as members of the AIADMK and TDP continued to disrupt proceedings despite the Speaker suspending 21 more MPs for unruly behaviour.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has deferred his tour timings for Amethi due to the ongoing Rafale discussion in the Parliament.

The Winter Session will conclude on January 8.

