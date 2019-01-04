JUST IN
Senior AAP leader HS Phoolka resigns from party, to reveal reason tomorrow
Parliament session LIVE: Rahul reschedules Amethi visit for Rafale debate

A heated debate on the Rafale deal between Congress and BJP is expected to take place in Lok Sabha. Catch Parliament winter session LIVE updates

parliament winter session
Parliament

The Parliament is set to witness a stormy session today. While the Congress party is determined to hold a debate on Narendra Modi-led government's Rafale deal, members of the AIADMK will seek to draw the attention of the House to the Cauvery issue and TDP is set to resume the protest for special status for Andhra Pradesh. Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day as members of the AIADMK and TDP continued to disrupt proceedings despite the Speaker suspending 21 more MPs for unruly behaviour.

The Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day after members of the AIADMK and TDP continued to disrupt proceedings despite the Speaker suspending 21 more MPs for unruly behaviour. Of the 21 MPs, 13 were from TDP and seven from AIADMK.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has deferred his tour timings for Amethi due to the ongoing Rafale discussion in the Parliament.

The Winter Session will conclude on January 8.

Here are live updates on the Rafale debate, Cauvery issue, Triple Talaq Bill.

Parliament session LIVE: Rahul reschedules Amethi visit for Rafale debate

Rahul delays Amethi visit to attend Rafale debate in Parliament   Congress president Rahul Gandhi deferred his tour timings for Amethi today due to the ongoing Rafale discussion in the Parliament. Gandhi will leave for Amethi after the Parliament session and reach Fursatganj in the evening, as opposed to the earlier schedule.
