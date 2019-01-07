Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

session LIVE updates: Parliament looks set for yet another stormy session on Monday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress having issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in the today. From Parliament looks set for yet another stormy session on Monday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress having issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in the today. From Rafale jet to Sabarimala temple row , there have been several sticking points that could lead to disruptions in the Lower and Upper House just two days before Parliament's winter session ends.

Legislative business of includes many bills for consideration and passing including the DNA Technology Regulation Bill 2018, the Medical Commission Bill 2017, the Dentists (Amendment) Bill 2017, the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018, Consideration of RS amendments: NCTE (Amendment) Bill 2018, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill 2018.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 will be introduced.

Other Bills listed for introduction in the Upper House include the Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill 2019, the Commission for Homeopathy Bill 2019. The Bills for consideration and Passing include the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Consumer Protection Bill 2018 and the Appropriation (No.6) Bill 2018.



