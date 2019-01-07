JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Congress-AAP ties or some other reason? Maken's exit raises many questions
Business Standard

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

BJP and Congress issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in Lok Sabha today. Here are LIVE updates from the Parliament session

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the issues relating to Rafale deal, in New Delhi
A view of the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the issues relating to Rafale deal, in New Delhi. Photo: LSTV grab via PTI

Lok Sabha session LIVE updates: Parliament looks set for yet another stormy session on Monday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress having issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in the Lok Sabha today. From Rafale jet to Sabarimala temple row, there have been several sticking points that could lead to disruptions in the Lower and Upper House just two days before Parliament's winter session ends.

Legislative business of Lok Sabha includes many bills for consideration and passing including the DNA Technology Regulation Bill 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill 2017, the Dentists (Amendment) Bill 2017, the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018, Consideration of RS amendments: NCTE (Amendment) Bill 2018, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill 2018.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 will be introduced.

Other Bills listed for introduction in the Upper House include the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill 2019, the National Commission for Homeopathy Bill 2019. The Bills for consideration and Passing include the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Consumer Protection Bill 2018 and the Appropriation (No.6) Bill 2018.

Catch all the live updates from Parliament's winter session here.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

BJP MP V Muralidharan: Country made bombs were hurled at my ancestral home at midnight, fortunately nobody suffered injuries, this was an attempt at creating violence & provoking BJP workers to retaliate,the state govt wants to make it a BJP vs CPM issue.

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

BJP and Congress have issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in Lok Sabha today.

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

Supreme Court seeks a response from Centre and Election Commission of India on a plea seeking direction to EC to increase the tallying or VVPAT with EVM votes from current 10% to 30% for general elections 2019.

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar: Triple Talaq Bill is listed in Rajya Sabha, it's not a question of government's reputation. The Bill is meant to get justice for women, so everyone should support it. We all must help in getting the Bill passed.

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

Delhi: Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as former TN CM MG Ramachandran during TDP protest in parliament demanding 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh. He has earlier dressed up as a magician, a woman, a washerman & a school student among others. pic.twitter.com/RDbkTjS1NY — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

First Published: Mon, January 07 2019. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

BJP and Congress issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in Lok Sabha today. Here are LIVE updates from the Parliament session

Lok Sabha session LIVE updates: Parliament looks set for yet another stormy session on Monday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress having issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in the Lok Sabha today. From Rafale jet to Sabarimala temple row, there have been several sticking points that could lead to disruptions in the Lower and Upper House just two days before Parliament's winter session ends.

Legislative business of Lok Sabha includes many bills for consideration and passing including the DNA Technology Regulation Bill 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill 2017, the Dentists (Amendment) Bill 2017, the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018, Consideration of RS amendments: NCTE (Amendment) Bill 2018, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill 2018.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 will be introduced.

Other Bills listed for introduction in the Upper House include the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill 2019, the National Commission for Homeopathy Bill 2019. The Bills for consideration and Passing include the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Consumer Protection Bill 2018 and the Appropriation (No.6) Bill 2018.

Catch all the live updates from Parliament's winter session here.

image
Business Standard
177 22