Parliament winter session LIVE updates: BJP, Cong may face off over Rafale

BJP MP V Muralidharan: Country made bombs were hurled at my ancestral home at midnight, fortunately nobody suffered injuries, this was an attempt at creating violence & provoking BJP workers to retaliate,the state govt wants to make it a BJP vs CPM issue.
