Pilot says he is Cong's strongest warrior, will protect party at all costs

Hitting out at the Opposition over its criticism of the recent political developments in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister on Friday described himself as the strongest warrior of the and said he would protect his party at all costs.

Pilot, who has returned to the fold after a month-long rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, made the remarks during the debate on a motion of confidence moved by the ruling party in the Assembly.

During the debate, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore mentioned Pilot's name in various matters, including the recent political developments in the state and a Special Operations Group (SOG) notice issued to him.

The notice was sent to Pilot after the Police claimed to have stumbled upon a plot to topple the government.

"They are taking my name repeatedly. Prior to my seat being changed, I was safe and part of the government. Then I thought why our Speaker and chief whip have given me a seat here? I thought for two minutes and then saw that this is a border.

"On one side is the ruling party and on the other is the Opposition. Who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior is sent," Pilot said, interrupting Rathore.



ALSO READ: Latest LIVE: Gehlot-led govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan Assembly

Pilot's seat in the House was changed after he was removed as the deputy chief minister. Earlier, he used to sit next to the chief minister.

"Many things have been said during the discussion on trust vote and many more will be said. Over time, everything will be revealed," Pilot said.

"But I want to say that whatever I or my companions had to say, we have told the doctor about our complaints... After getting the treatment, all of us today... 125 people are standing in the House," he said.

From his new seat, he added, he will ensure the safety of his party.

Following the intervention of the party high command, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs supporting him participated in a Congress Legislature Party meeting held here on Thursday. Earlier, Pilot had also met Gehlot separately.

In a House of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.