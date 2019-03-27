PM Modi's address to nation LIVE updates: Key announcement coming

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said in a Twitter post that he would address the nation between 11:45 am and 12 noon and make a very important announcement. The prime minister's message is seen as crucial for a number of reasons. Coming as it is in the run-up to the elections, especially with the model code of conduct in place, Modi's message is believed to be of a crucial nature.
मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,
आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।
I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.
Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
