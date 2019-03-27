Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to lobby for Rahul in Amethi today

General Secretary Vadra will on Wednesday sound the poll bugle in the party's bastion of Amethi, where she will hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. Amethi is the parliamentary constituency of her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi. The very next day, Priyanka will be in her mother's Lok Sabha constituency of Rae Bareli, and on Friday she would travel to Ayodhya, visit the famous Hanuman Gadhi temple, and possibly even hold a roadshow there.

Rahul Gandhi is pitted against Union minister Smriti Irani of the in the Amethi seat. Irani had first contested against Rahul Gandhi for the first time in 2009, and then in 2014. Though she lost, Gandhi's victory margin had shrunk considerably in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections - from some 3.70 lakh votes it was down to 1.07 lakh.

Seven phase elections will be held between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

Other than the two big national parties ( and Congress), regional political parties across the country have also upped their game. TRS in Telangana RS working president K T Rama Rao would undertake hectic campaigning for the Lok Sabha seats in Telangana from today till April 9, while chief minister KCR had already kicked off his campaign from Karimnagar.

Today, Rahul Gandhi is likely to take a call on proposed alliance between the and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the upcoming polls.

The leaders of Delhi are divided over the issue with Dikshit, three working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, and Rajesh Lilolthia and two former presidents of the unit Yoganand Shastri and JP Agarwal, opposing the alliance as it may hurt the party's interests in the long run.