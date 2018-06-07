Pranab Mukherjee has shown mirror to RSS at their HQ: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said that former President has shown the mirror to at their headquarter, minutes after the veteran Congress leader finished his address in

"Dr Mukherjee's visit to the HQ had led to a wide range of discussions and concerns. Today has shown the mirror to at their HQ. He talked of plurality, tolerance and multiculturalism," Congress leader and AICC communications in charge Randeep Surjewala said at a press briefing. Also read: As Pranab prepares for RSS event, here's how Congress leaders feel about it

"Shri has reminded the RSS of the history of India. He taught the RSS that India's beauty lies in its tolerance for difference ideas, religions and languages.

Is RSS ready to listen?," he said.

Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee, in his address at the RSS event on Thursday, said intolerance will only dilute India's identity and Indian nationalism emanated from universalism, assimilation and co-existence.

"In India, we derive our strength from tolerance and respect our pluralism. We celebrate our diversity," Mukherjee said. Also read: Pranab Mukherjee at RSS Meet: Secularism, inclusion matter of faith for us

On a closely watched visit that irked his Congress party, Mukherjee, who was India’s President from 2012 to 2017, said pluralism, a common history and the celebration of diversity make the country special.

"Any attempt at defining our nationhood with religion, region, hatred and intolerance will only dilute our identity," Mukherjee said at a function of the RSS’s third-year officers’ training camp, discussing the notions of “nation, nationalism and patriotism”.

Mukherjee's decision to attend the RSS event drew sharp criticism from Congress that launched a counterattack on the organisation, which it considers ideologically opposite. The former president's daughter had also opposed his visit. Also read: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter had opposed his RSS event visit

Reaction across party lines followed just after Pranab Mukherjee finished his speech. Alsoread: Not just Pranab's tolerance advice, but Bhagwat's 'power' warning important

General Secretary tweeted:

Great address by Dr Pranab Mukharjee at His address n Dr Bhagwat’s address r in a way complementary to each other. Nation First is d core message of both. Democracy n striving for d welfare of all d people is described by both as d core of ancient Indian nationalism — (@rammadhavbjp) June 7, 2018

In a veiled attack, Congress leader tweeted a couplet just after Pranab Mukherjee ended his speech:

THIS COUPLET APPLIES APTLY TO @CitiznMukherjee TODAY ज़फर आदमी उन को ना जानिएगा गो हो वो कैसा ही साहिबे फह्मो ज़का जिसे ऐश में यादे खुदा न रही जिसे तैश में खौफे खुदा न रहा CALL HIM NOT A MAN,’ZAFAR', HOWSOEVER WISE, WHO,IN JOY, FORGETS GOD,IN RAGE HAS NO FEAR OF THE ALL MIGHTY — (@ManishTewari) June 7, 2018

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted:

He would have done well to remind the RSS of its own history - banned thrice by Congress governments, first time by Sardar Patel, following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. "RSS men expressed joy and distributed sweets after Gandhiji’s death", Patel wrote to Golwalkar. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 7, 2018

The message was clear, be it or be it the former President of India, both of them said the same thing-

first'"

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "'nation