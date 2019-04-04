JUST IN
President Kovind forwards EC complaint file to Centre on Kalyan Singh

The EC had written a letter to the President stating that the Governor violated the model code of conduct by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with some BJP workers

Agencies 

Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has forwarded to the Centre a complaint by the Election Commission (EC) against Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. The EC had written a letter to the President stating that the Governor violated the model code of conduct by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with some BJP workers.

On March 25, Singh called for PM Narendra Modi's re-election ‘for the sake of the country’. He was on camera saying at his hometown Aligarh that PM Modi's re-election is a necessity for the country and the society and every party member should work for it. He had said, “We're BJP workers and want BJP to emerge victorious. We want that once again Modi ji should become PM on 23rd May.”
First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 22:10 IST

