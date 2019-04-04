President Kovind forwards EC complaint file to Centre on Kalyan Singh

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind urges people to perform the 'sacred act' of voting
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives Australia for a three-day tour
Yoga doesn't pertain to just a few people, binds everyone: President Kovind
Election 2019: How the BJP engineered a seamless generational transition
Cong-JDS alliance to fight BJP jointly in 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly bypolls
-
President Ram Nath Kovind has forwarded to the Centre a complaint by the Election Commission (EC) against Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. The EC had written a letter to the President stating that the Governor violated the model code of conduct by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with some BJP workers.
On March 25, Singh called for PM Narendra Modi's re-election ‘for the sake of the country’. He was on camera saying at his hometown Aligarh that PM Modi's re-election is a necessity for the country and the society and every party member should work for it. He had said, “We're BJP workers and want BJP to emerge victorious. We want that once again Modi ji should become PM on 23rd May.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU