Priyanka's boat ride may highlight 'failures' of PM Modi's Namami Gange

general secretary Vadra is set to travel by boat in the Ganga from Allahabad to on Monday. Her boat ride is likely to bring into focus the claims of the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Namami Gange’ campaign.

According to sources in the party, Priyanka is likely to launch her concerted campaign from Lucknow on Sunday. She will meet block presidents of her party from across the state same day.

In-charge of Uttar Pradesh east, and responsible for 40 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, including Allahabad and Varanasi, Priyanka on Monday is likely to travel in a double-decker boat in the river Ganga. is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Priyanka met Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army, who announced that he might contest against Modi as the candidate of the united opposition. Currently, the is not part of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in UP.

In Varanasi, Priyanka would visit the Dashashwamedh Ghat and Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Dashashwamedh Ghat is the main ghat on the river Ganga in and located close to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. She would also pay a visit to the family of a CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in February.

Namami Gange, or Mission for Clean Ganga, is one of the flagship programmes of the Modi government. The mission was launched in June 2014 as an “integrated conservation mission” with an initial budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore to “accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga”.

As the prime minister of the country, Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka’s father, had launched the Ganga Action Plan in Varanasi on June 14, 1986.