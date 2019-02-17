Priyanka's elevation in Cong may force Akhilesh, Mayawati to restrategise

Midway into the maiden Lucknow roadshow by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, on February 11, the party president and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, drew an analogy with cricket that the grand-old outfit would now play on the ‘front foot’ and not rest till it formed the next government at the Centre and in the state.

The near euphoric response of the party cadre and supporters to the massive roadshow that meandered through the busy thoroughfares of the state capital from the airport to the party’s ...