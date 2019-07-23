Prohibitory orders imposed in Bengaluru as Congress, BJP workers clash

Prohibitory orders were imposed in on Tuesday after clashes broke out between Congress and BJP workers in the city ahead of possible voting on the trust motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said that all pubs, wine shops would be closed till July 25 and anyone found violating these rules would be punished.





The fight broke out after Congress workers started protesting outside an apartment on Race Course road in Bengaluru, alleging that independent MLAs had been lodged there.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government.

Earlier today, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Leader of the opposition B S Yeddyurappa of BJP were locked in a wordy duel in the Karnataka assembly over the fate of whip issued to the rebel MLAs whose resignation has threatened the continuity of the coalition government.

During the resumed debate on motion of confidence moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Yeddyurappa told Siddaramaiah, the Congress Legislature Party leader, that the whip he has issued against the rebel MLAs has no value.