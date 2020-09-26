Protests over farm Bills continue; PM Modi accuses Opposition of 'lying'

-
ALSO READ
Farm Bills: 'Rail Roko' stir in Punjab, Haryana; train services suspended
Farm bills: Govt ups rabi MSP to placate farmers, nationwide stir called
Farm Bills needed for 21st century India, says Modi as Opposition protests
Three-day 'rail roko' over farm bills hits freight, passenger operations
Enactment of farm bills will lead to 'unrest' in Punjab: Amarinder Singh
-
Thousands of farmers across the country staged protests against the three agriculture legislation recently passed in Parliament.
Though the protests were held in several parts of the country, the intensity was more in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Farmers had called a Bharat Bandh on Friday in protest against the Bills.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, addressing BJP workers, kept up his offensive against the Opposition, saying that those who always “lied” to farmers are now “shooting from their shoulders” and misleading them for their political benefit. He also asked BJP workers to reach out to farmers on the ground and inform them about the details and benefits of the new agriculture reforms and how these will empower them. Farmers want a provision in the Bills that will ensure assured purchase at minimum support price (MSP) even outside the mandis.
In Punjab and Haryana, farmers blocked roads, including highways, to press the Centre for the withdrawal of the legislations, which are yet to get the assent of the President.
The Punjab Bandh call got support from government employees' unions, singers, commission agents, labourers and social activists. Shops, commercial establishments and vegetable markets at many places remained shut. Buses of the state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corp remained off-road in Punjab.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal drove a tractor while his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal sat beside him in Muktsar district. Sukhbir led a tractor march from his residence in Badal village to Lambi where the party had organised a protest against the Bills. In Barnala, a tractor was set on fire. Punjab farmers blocked the Sangrur-Patiala, Chandigarh-Bathinda and Ambala-Rajpura-Ludhiana and Moga-Ferozepur roads. In Haryana, farmers blocked the Rohtak-Jhajjar road. In Western UP, hundreds of farmers gathered on a key road in Noida, prompting the deployment of police in riot gear that kept them from proceeding towards Delhi.
In Left-ruled West Bengal, members of farmers' bodies loyal to the Left parties staged protests in various parts. In Kerala also, farmers staged widespread protests.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU