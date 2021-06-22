Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Congress panel to end factionalism

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met a three-member AICC panel set up to end factionalism and strengthen the party in the state ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Singh met the panel’s chairman Mallikarjun Kharge at his Parliament House office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Singh is learnt to have discussed issues to strengthen the party in Punjab and present a united ahead of the assembly polls. He is also learnt to have discussed the latest public utterances made by his former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with him.

This is the second time Singh has met the panel. He had earlier met its members at the AICC headquarters, before submission of the panel report.

Meanwhile, leader Rahul Gandhi is also learnt to have step in and is meeting some key leaders of from Punjab, including some sitting MPs.

