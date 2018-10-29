Ram Janmabhoomi: Bring new law or pack your bags, Parivar tells Modi govt

The on Monday postponed holding daily hearings on the until January. With this, the court has restricted the room for manouver on the issue for the government. The government is now under pressure from affiliates to bring in either an ordinance now, or a legislation in the winter session of Parliament, to pave the way for early construction of a at the disputed site.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief is on record having asked the to bring in an ordinance/legislation. Within minutes of the hearing on Monday afternoon, activists said either to the media or on social media, that the time had come for a repeat of the movement of 1992. The razing of the on December 6, 1992, was preceded by 'kar seva' in much of north India and communal riots.

Some functionaries tweeted that it was time either for the PM to “pack up his bags” or bring a legislation on the issue. They asked "Hindus to hit the streets" to build pressure on the government. Pressure on the government would also increase from disgruntled leaders like former chief Within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaders would struggle to take leadership on the issue.

“The patience of Hindus is running out. I am worried about the consequence if they lose patience,” union minister Giriraj Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has also been supporting the call bringing in a legislation. The discourse around early construction of a is set to reach a crescendo as five states, including three north Indian states, go to polls in November and December. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, had won 62 of the 65-seats on offer in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The VHP said Hindus cannot wait eternally for a court judgement. Its working president Alok Kumar urged the government to bring a legislation in the winter session. "The has once again adjourned the hearing. This fortifies the VHP's stand that the solution to the Ram Janambhoomi issue is not in eternally waiting for hearing of appeals pending for over seven years. We reiterate our request to the union government to enact a law to clear the way for building a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya," Kumar said.

The affiliates have planned a big show in Ayodhya and elsewhere in the country on the anniversary of the razing of the on December 6. The Sangh Parivar hopes to build a narrative around the temple issue at a time the Opposition is asking uncomfortable questions on its governance record. Incidentally, Rajasthan goes to polls a day after the anniversary of razing of the mosque in Ayodhya.

Interestingly, president began his two-day campaigning in Malwa-Nimar region of poll bound Madhya Pradesh by offering prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple. Gandhi was clad in a ‘dhoti’ to perform puja at the temple. Ever since the Gujarat polls, Gandhi has burnished his Hindu credentials by frequent visits to temples, including a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in September. It remains to be seen what the response would be if the were to bring in a legislation on the Ayodhya issue in the winter session of Parliament.

What is certain is the VHP galvanizing supporters for a movement. In 2014, Modi had managed to get moderate sections among upper caste Hindus, as well as sizeable sections of Dalits and OBCs, to support his ‘development’ agenda.

Will a movement antagonize those who supported because of Modi’s promise of development, or has the party managed to increase its core Hindu support base? The results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would be a good barometer to assess that.