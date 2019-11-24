Rebels vs rebels: Ticket to turncoats complicate Karnataka bypolls for BJP

B S Yediyurappa, the battle-scarred Karnataka chief minister, is up against yet another daunting test in two weeks from now, when 15 Assembly seats go to the by-polls. The by-elections on December 5 have been occasioned by the resignation of 17 Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) legislators who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which toppled the year-old Congress-JD(S) coalition, and installed a government led by Yediyurappa.

The schedule for the remaining two seats, Maski and RK Nagar, has not been announced. By all accounts, the by-polls, which should ordinarily favour an ...