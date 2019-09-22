Renewed hope: Will Ayodhya mediation effort finally bear fruit?

Efforts in finding an out-of-court solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation are older than the razing of the Babri mosque on December 6, 1992. The latest effort by the Supreme Court is a rare one that carries legal sanctity; the players involved in previous attempts towards a settlement dispute both veracity of circumstances and their respective roles.

In 2017, a Bench headed by then Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar had mooted the idea of an out-of-court settlement among the rival parties because “these are issues of religion involving sentiments”. It ...