Russia-Ukraine conflict: Opposition attacks govt on evacuation strategy

As Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine, Opposition leaders, mostly from the Congress, on Thursday attacked the government for not making arrangements in time to bring 15,000 Indians in Ukraine back and accused it of “turning away its face” on its nationals in this difficult time.
Some Congress leaders also demanded that India should take a firm stand and “unequivocally condemn” Russia's action.
Attacking the government for not acting despite repeated warnings, the Congress asked why it had not made arrangements in time to bring 15,000 Indians in Ukraine back home safely.
Former minister of state for external affairs and Congress leader Tharoor said he was receiving a number of desperate messages from families of students stranded in Ukraine and needing evacuation.
“Mr Prime Minister, this is not the time for election strategy but for diplomatic strategy. Thousands of our children who have gone to study in Ukraine are stuck there, understand the priority!” he said in a tweet in Hindi.
Tharoor also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his visit to Russia amid the developments and cited the example of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who in 1979 as the then foreign minister had cut short his visit to China when Beijing attacked Vietnam.
“If @imrankhanPTI has any self-respect, he will do what Vajpayee Sahib did when China attacked Vietnam during his 1979 visit: he should cancel his trip immediately & go home. Otherwise, he is complicit in the invasion,” Tharoor said.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a video on Twitter purportedly of some Indians in Ukraine talking about their problems.
