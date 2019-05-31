Smriti Irani: An ideal TV bahu, combative minister and giant slayer

During a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha in March 2015, socialist leader Sharad Yadav made controversial remarks about the complexion of women from a particular region of the country. When Smriti Irani, the then Human Resource Development minister, objected, Yadav told her nonchalantly: “I know what you are.” The House was stunned.

Few had expected a senior parliamentarian to utter such words. Yadav apologised, but cussedly after his old friend Arun Jaitley, the leader of the House, intervened. After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani has ensured nobody would ever tell ...