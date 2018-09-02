Society, govt need to work together: Former BJP leader Govindacharya

Former Bharatiya Janata Party officer bearer, Govindacharya in an interview to Shikha Shalini, recalls the ruling party’s tenure during former prime minister Vajpayee, what the current leadership needs to do for a promising future and the ‘real’ cause of tension in the society. How do you compare Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi as Prime Minister? The two have an equivalent stature.

But of course they have their own influence and style. Back then, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used to be mostly in the Opposition. Atal ji was PM in 1996 and then from ...