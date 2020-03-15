Speaker's prerogative: Minister on MP Governor's trust vote directive

While the Congress and opposition BJP are weighing their options in view of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directing Chief Minister to seek a trust vote in the Assembly on March 16, a minister on Sunday said proceedings in the House are conducted by speaker.

The statement of state Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma hinted that the Congress might be trying to buy some time to win back some of its rebel MLAs and might not be keen for a floor test on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Congress MLA said the "issue of the floor test" might be taken to court.

On the other hand, the opposition BJP might demand for a trust vote after Governor's customary address in the House on Monday. According to sources, the BJP's strategy will be to stall proceedings of the Assembly if its demand is rejected.

"The governor has directed the chief minister to seek a confidence vote after his address. But, it is the Assembly Speaker who decides the proceedings of the House," said Sharma, indicating that the Congress might not be keen on the trust vote on Monday.

"It is the Speaker's prerogative as far as proceedings in the House are concerned," he said, adding that the Congress will win the confidence test comfortably.

A Congress MLA said the trust vote might not be taken up on Monday.

"The floor test might not take place on Monday. It is impossible tomorrow. The issue (of the floor test) will go to court," he said.

Referring to the governor's directions, BJP chief whip in the Assembly said the ruling Congress has lost its majority.

"I am not saying this, this has been mentioned in the letter sent to Chief Minister by the Governor that it (government) is in a minority," he said.

With Speaker NP Prajapati accepting resignations of six of the total 22 MLAs of the Congress, the strength of the House has come down to 222.

The MLAs resigned on Wednesday after senior Congress leader quit the party and joined the BJP.

Before the political crisis, the Congress had 114 MLAs. The government came to power in December, 2018 with the support of two MLAs of the BSP and one legislator of the SP. The BJP has 107 MLAs, just five short of the new majority mark at 112.