Stalwart regional leader Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

Former Union Minister and stalwart leader of Bihar politics Sharad Yadav passed away late Thursday evening. His daughter confirmed the news via Facebook post. He was 75.
Yadav was the member regional party of Bihar Janata Dal (United) from its formation in 2003 to 2016. He was expelled from the JD(U) for anti-party activities. He was also the member of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
From 1999 to 2004, he severed in the National Democratic Alliance-led government as Minister of Civil Aviation, Minster of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav contested on the ticket of JD(U) from Madhepura Parliamentary Constituency and defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav.
He was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times, with his first term being in 1974. Yadav was elected to the Rajya Sabha three times. He contested elections from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Sharad Yadav was born on 1 July 1947 in Babai, Hoshangabad district, in today's Madhya Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence via tweet. "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals.
पापा नहीं रहे— Subhashini Sharad Yadav (@Subhashini_12b) January 12, 2023
I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Misa Bharti too condoled the demise of Yadav.
Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023
समाजवाद की प्रबल आवाज़ आज शांत ज़रूर हुई है पर प्रेरणा बनकर हमारी स्मृतियों में सदा कौंधती रहेगी! आदरणीय #शरद_यादव जी को अश्रुपूरित भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। #SharadYadav pic.twitter.com/uOBUcfHuVQ— Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) January 12, 2023
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 23:16 IST
