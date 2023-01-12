JUST IN
Stalwart regional leader Sharad Yadav passes away at 75
AAP MP Sanjay Singh given 3-month jail for 'demonstrating', 'blocking road'
Portfolios allotted to newly-inducted ministers in Himachal Pradesh cabinet
Agitations crucial in coming years to protect people's rights, says Tikait
ED, I-T raids on Mushrif: MVA slams BJP for unleashing 'fear politics'
Bihar CM Nitish likely to expand his Cabinet after Makar Sankranti
Bharat Jodo Yatra raising issues of hatred, unemployment, inflation: Rahul
India is about brotherhood, unity, that's why BJY is successful: Rahul
Hearing of rival Shiv Sena pleas in Supreme Court on February 14
Aam Adami Party most corrupt party in the country, says BJP leader
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
PM holds roadshow ahead of National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubballi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Stalwart regional leader Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav contested on the ticket of JD(U) from Madhepura Parliamentary Constituency and defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav

Topics
Sharad Yadav | Janata Dal (United) | Rashtriya Janata Dal

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sharad Yadav, JD(U)
Sharad Yadav

Former Union Minister and stalwart leader of Bihar politics Sharad Yadav passed away late Thursday evening. His daughter confirmed the news via Facebook post. He was 75.

Yadav was the member regional party of Bihar Janata Dal (United) from its formation in 2003 to 2016. He was expelled from the JD(U) for anti-party activities. He was also the member of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

From 1999 to 2004, he severed in the National Democratic Alliance-led government as Minister of Civil Aviation, Minster of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav contested on the ticket of JD(U) from Madhepura Parliamentary Constituency and defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times, with his first term being in 1974. Yadav was elected to the Rajya Sabha three times. He contested elections from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sharad Yadav was born on 1 July 1947 in Babai, Hoshangabad district, in today's Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence via tweet. "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals.

I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Misa Bharti too condoled the demise of Yadav.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sharad Yadav

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 23:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU