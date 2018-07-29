State scan: Congress looking to make a fresh start in Maharashtra

Congress President Rahul Gandhi recently reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC). He made a lot of changes and many of them glaring, especially so in the context of Maharashtra. The reconstituted Committee does not find a place for former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde or CWC member Vilas Muttemwar.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, as also former AICC General Secretary Gurudas Kamat, too was omitted. AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, who has kept a low profile along with another known loyalist Avinash Pande, has been retained. Pande is in charge of party ...