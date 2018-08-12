State scan: K Chandrasekhar Rao takes a swing from Mamata to Narendra Modi

On August 4, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for a second time in two months. The meeting was significant.

Between the two meetings, his son, and political heir K T Rama Rao also met Modi on June 29. The media was told the second meeting the senior Rao had with Modi was about a known wish list of the state government. The only change in the wish list in the second meeting was the issue of increase in reservation for schedules castes and scheduled tribes and creating 12 per cent reservation for Muslims under the OBC ...