Telangana cries foul in state's Ease of Doing Biz ranking; claims top slot

Government has raised a dispute with the Centre on some of the methods it followed for states' ranking on and claimed it is in the first spot.

As per the recent rankings by the Department of Industry and Policy Promotion, was firstfollowed by TelanganaandHaryanain second and third positions respectively for the year 2017-18.

According to official sources, the wrote to the centre to rectify the 'wrong calculation', which denied the first spot.

As per the ranking given by the DIPP in collaboration with the World Bank, scored 98.42 points,making it the top ranker while missed it by just 0.09 points, making it to the second slot.

It seems that several states have brought this to the notice of the DIPP and they are expecting that the calculation of final score and rankings will be rectified,"Telangana told the Centre in its letter.

"Thus both AP and Telangana should have got 98.30 per cent and thus jointly ranked as 1.

However, due to wrong calculation of score as 98.42 per cent for AP and 98.33 per cent for Telangana, ranking was given as 1 for AP and 2 for Telangana."



A number of mistakes have also been reported in case of several other states, it said.

Telangana pointed out thatJharkhand, which should have been at number three, is shown at fourth spot, while Madhya Pradesh, which should have been ranked sixth, is shown at number 7in the DIPP rankings.