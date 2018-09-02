State scan: Patidar leader Hardik Patel on the fast track in Gujarat

Less than a year before the Lok Sabha polls the Patidar quota stir has returned to haunt the Gujarat government, with the young leader, Hardik Patel, going on an indefinite fast. However, the BJP is treading cautiously this time.

With memories of violence ensuing from Patel’s massive rally in August 2015 fresh, state government sources say the leadership is trying its best to avoid a repeat of that. Since August 25 Patel has been on an indefinite fast, demanding reservations for the Patidar community in higher education and government jobs and a farm loan waiver. Fasting ...