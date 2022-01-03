Story in numbers: BJP keeping finger on Goa's health infrastructure pulse

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda asserted that the BJP had done more to protect the health of Goa citizens than any other government in the past.
“The BJP government increased the number of primary health care centres (PHCs) from 19 to 55, thus ensuring proper health coverage across the state," he said.
Not only is this assertion borne out by facts, it also shows the relationship between the government’s investment in health infrastructure and the propensity this has to bring the government back to power.
In 2005, there were 19 PHCs in rural Goa. The figure remained unchanged till 2012, when the BJP was elected to power in Goa.
Currently, there are 55 functioning PHCs in the state's rural areas, and four in urban areas.
Statistics published by the National Health Mission show that the number of PHCs in rural Goa started increasing in 2013, when it increased 21. This number rose to 22 in 2016 and 24 in 2017, before it more than doubled to 55 in 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU