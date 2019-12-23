Tamil Nadu CM says CAA not against citizens as DMK holds protest rally

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said today that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not affect any Indian citizen and requested the people not to be taken in by the campaigns of the Opposition. He said the ruling party in the state, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has demanded dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils in India and that the state government has been protecting the welfare of the minorities within its territory.

On Monday, thousands of people joined a protest organised by the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies in Chennai against the CAA.

In a public statement Palaniswami said, "While the Citizenship Amendment Act will not harm any Indian citizen, some people are spreading rumours among Muslims that the it will impact their citizenship. This is completely wrong. I urge the people of not to believe in such rumours."

The State government has been working for the security of the minorities in the State and is committed to protecting them from any issues in the future also, the CM added.

When the discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Bill was taking place in Parliament, AIADMK members in the house reiterated the party's demand that Sri Lankan Tamilians should be given dual citizenship. The chief minister said he had also made this request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during his meeting with them at Delhi.

People should not pay heed to the false campaign, and maintain peace as the state government continues to take care of their growth and security in the State, including that the minorities, Palaniswami said. He requested them not to engage in any activities that would disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the State.

DMK & allies protest

DMK President M K Stalin, Congress leaders K S Alagiri and P Chidambaram, Communist party leaders and regional party leaders led the protest in Chennai.

The agitation was monitored by the police using drones, as directed by the Madras High Court. According to reports, the Court heard a petition on Sunday by India Makkal Mandram (India People's Council) against the protest by DMK and allies and directed the police to record it using drones.

DMK's Stalin told those assembled that the ally will not stop at conducting protest rallies and meetings, but will also discuss with the allied parties and other like minded parties and will launch a larger struggle till the central government withdraws the Act.