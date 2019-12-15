Tamil Nadu elections: A test for both AIADMK and DMK at the grassroots

JUST IN
In the first phase, areas covering 156 panchayat unions will go to the polls. The second phase will see elections in areas covering 158 panchayat unions.

T E Narasimhan 

After three years’ delay in holding elections to local bodies in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission of the state has announced the polls will be held in two phases, on December 27 and 30. Citing administrative reasons, state Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy said elections would be held for only the rural bodies, while the notification for the urban body polls will be released later.

Indirect elections for the post of mayors and the municipal chairmen will be held on January 11. The elections will be a test for both the AIADMK and DMK since this is the first time that the ...

First Published: Sun, December 15 2019. 22:13 IST

