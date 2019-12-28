The decade of glory and scandals that ended with a new Hindu India story

If Costa-Gavras, Greek-French director of films that are both political arguments and entertainment, were asked to make a film about Indian politics in the last ten years, he would have the time of his life.

His most widely discussed film ‘Z’, is about a political assassination, but the subtext is corruption and the limits to liberal democracy. His newest film Eden Is West, is about an illegal migrant in Europe, whose dream is to reach Paris, a part of a boatload of migrants who throw their identity documents overboard, leaving their pasts behind to join the ranks of the ...