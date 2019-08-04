The worst of UP politics: Why the law never caught up with Kuldeep Sengar

In Uttar Pradesh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya, Akhilesh Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Mukhtar Ansari and Atique Ahmed jostle for space and attention in a bizarre roll of honour that valorises the bahubali-turned-neta who nonchalantly murder, abduct for ransom, attempt rape (a crime that Dhananjay, a former Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP MP of Jaunpur, is accused of) and breach peace, knowing well that the Robin Hood aura they carry and the power they exude have the administration’s hands tied.

To these bullies, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was small change because he drew his notoriety ...