Top leaders attend Congress Working Committee meet; Rafale, NRC in focus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ashok Gehlot, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Dr ManMohan Singh and Gulam Nabi Azad at Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday | Sanjay K Sharma

Top party leaders met in Delhi on Saturday for the Congress Working Committee meet to discuss the current political situation and chalk out a strategy on key issues of the Rafale deal and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The meeting was chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while former party chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi could not attend it, party sources said.

Other top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, among others, attended the meeting.

This is the second meeting of the newly-constituted CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, under the presidentship of Rahul Gandhi.
Sat, August 04 2018. 14:06 IST

