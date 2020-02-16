Trump visit: US-India trade deal unlikely due to standoff on various issues

US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India is not only heavy on optics — a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad — but also substance. Securing at least a limited yet favourable trade deal, dubbed "trade package", is on top of Trump's agenda, but officials in New Delhi appear unsure of him reaching the trip's ultimate goal.

The US wants India to tweak its tariff rates and further open up its markets to American products. Back and forth talks on the matter have faltered as the vanguard team, leading Trump's trade charge, has scrapped its visit to India. ...