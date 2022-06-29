Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM ahead of floor test tomorrow

resigned as Chief Minister on Wednesday after Supreme Court's refusal to stay Governor's direction to his Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take floor test in Assembly on Thursday and said that he respects the court's decision.

"I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray," he said in his speech after the apex court verdict.

Thackeray said he fulfilled his father late Bal Thackeray's dream of renaming Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar. "I am also resigning as a member of Legislative Council," he said in a webcast.

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal," he added.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala said Thursday's proceeding in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena's plea against Governor's decision.

The top court also issued notice to the Secretary of Legislative Assembly and others on plea against the Governor's direction for the floor test.

"We have drafted this short order. We are not staying the floor test as convened by the Governor. We are issuing notice in the writ petition. You can file a counter in five days. We will hear on merits along with other cases on July 11. Tomorrow's proceeding will depend on the final outcome of this petition," the bench said.