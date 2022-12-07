JUST IN
Congress, TMC raise issue of denial of Parliament panel chairmanship in LS
Mamata to chalk out party strategy for winter session of Parliament
Parliament winter session: PM welcomes vice-president as Rajya Sabha chair
Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai
BJP's Sushil Modi slams Bihar CM for skipping all-party meeting on G20
BJP wants to run democracy with help of police, says Akhilesh Yadav
Winter session: Oppn demands discussion on border issue with China
TMC's Saket Gokhale held in Rajasthan, claims O'Brien; no info, says cop
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khel Sankul in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Gujarat polls: 'Missing' Congress leader says he was assaulted by BJP
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» National
Congress, TMC raise issue of denial of Parliament panel chairmanship in LS
Business Standard

Understand pain of new MPs: PM Modi on Day 1 of Parliament winter session

Urges MPs to make winter session productive, provide more opportunities to young parliamentarians

Topics
Parliament winter session | Narendra Modi | Jagdeep Dhankar

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, V-P, Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s appeal to political parties to ‘understand the pain of new Members of Parliament (MPs)’ by giving them a chance to speak and avoiding disruption was the highlight of the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Wednesday.

Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his maiden speech, echoed the note struck by the PM and warned members against undermining democracy by disrupting House proceedings.

Dhankhar also expressed concern over breaching the doctrine of the separation of powers and observed “any incursion by one (agency), howsoever subtle, in the domain of others has the potential to upset the governance apple cart”.

“We are indeed faced with this grim reality of frequent incursions,” he said, citing the Supreme Court’s (SC’s) 2015 order on the 99th Constitutional Amendment Bill paving the way for the National Judicial Appointments Commission.

“This historic parliamentary mandate was undone by the SC on October 16, 2015, by a majority of 4:1 finding the same as not being in consonance with the judicially evolved doctrine of the basic structure of the Constitution,” Dhankhar said in his speech.

“We need to bear in mind that in democratic governance, the basis of any basic structure is the prevalence of primacy of the mandate of the people reflected in Parliament. It is disconcerting to note that on such a momentous issue, so vital to the democratic fabric, there has been no focus in Parliament now for over seven years. This House, in concert with the Lok Sabha, being the custodian of the ordainment of the people, is duty bound to address the issue, and I am sure it will do so.”

The results of the municipal elections in Delhi also engaged MPs.

Modi said India’s Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) had catapulted it to the world stage and all eyes were on the country: Parliament needed to be mindful of this.

“In this session, efforts will be made to take important decisions to take the country to new heights of development in the current global climate. I’m confident all parties will add value to the debates,” he said.

“When I unofficially met MPs over the past few days, they said any ruckus in the House and a subsequent adjournment affected them. When discussions aren’t held, young MPs are deprived of any learning/understanding,” said Modi, adding, “India has made a place for itself in the global community. With its increasing global participation, expectations from it too are on the rise. India hosting the G20 is a huge opportunity.”

Earlier in the day, a meeting convened by the Congress and Opposition parties defined the course of the winter session discourse. Interestingly, both the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, which have not attended such meetings in the past, were in attendance.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Parliament winter session

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 21:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU