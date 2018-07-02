UP project report: Expectation is high-speed, but reality at a snail's pace

After becoming the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh last year, Yogi Adityanath had announced that the state, which had lost out to peers in attracting investments due to law and order issues and alleged sloppy policies of previous governments, would be put on the fast track of development.

The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a galaxy of Union ministers at his oath-taking ceremony amply indicated that UP would be now better served by the Centre with liberal grants and faster clearances. Then in February 2018, Adityanath again hosted Modi — this time with top industry ...