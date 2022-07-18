Vice president poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar files nomination

-
ALSO READ
Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva: Lawyer vs lawyer in vice-president polls
NDA names Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice Presidential candidate
NDA vice-presidential candidate Dhankhar to file his nomination on Monday
President accepts resignation of WB Guv Dhankhar, gives charge to Ganesan
YSRCP extends support to Jagdeep Dhankhar in vice-presidential polls
-
National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various different parties supporting his bid.
"I will always strive to enhance democratic values of country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination.
"Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me a such historic opportunity," he added.
Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh and BJD's Pinaki Misra were present as when the former West Bengal governor filed his papers for the election in which his win is all but certain.
Union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present.
Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.
The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU