Voting ends in presidential election, total turnout at Parliament 98.9%

Voting for the presidential poll ended on Monday with the 98.90 per cent of the electors permitted to vote in the house exercising their franchise, Returning Officer PC Mody said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders and cast their votes at the house.



Voting also took place in state assemblies across the country.



Going by the stand taken by various parties, candidate is set to win the poll against joint Opposition nominee .



Briefing reporters after the voting, Returning Officer Mody said out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes.



Earlier, the officer had said that six MPs did not cast their vote, but the figure was revised to eight after recompilation of the data.

