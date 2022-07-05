Voting for 1st phase of Madhya Pradesh civic body elections on July 6

Polling for the first phase of elections to 133 urban bodies in 49 districts will be held on Wednesda. A total of 101 candidates are contesting the mayor's post in 11 municipal corporations.

At least 11,250 candidates are contesting for 2,808 posts of corporators and as many as 13,148 booths have been set up for these elections. These include 16 municipal corporations (tier 1, or the largest body in the three-tier system), 99 nagar palika parishads (tier 2 bodies) or municipalities and 298 nagar parishads (tier 3 bodies).

A total of 10.4 million voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling between 7 am and 5 pm, according to media reports.

At least 3,296 booths have been declared as sensitive, State Election Commission Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh told PTI on Monday.

Votes will be cast for municipal corporations including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Sagar, Singrauli and Satna.

EVMs will be used in the polling at all the places. White and pink colours will be displayed in the EVMs for the post of mayor and the corporator, while Yellow and blue colours will be displayed for the post of the corporator in municipalities and Nagar Parishads.

The SEC commissioner said that about 79,000 employees are engaged in the electoral work while 27,000 personnel are deployed for security duty.

The second phase of polling will be held on July 13. Counting of the votes will be done on July 17 from 9 am.

On July 2, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's convenor, visited Singrauli to hold a road show to campaign for Rani Agarwal, the party’s mayoral candidate. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the town next day to hold a counter roadshow.