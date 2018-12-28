What a year for India: Noisy, controversial but not without significance

The year 2018 was not particularly significant for us Indians in the global sense. There were no great innovations that we offered the world, no new insights on the threat of artificial intelligence, no bold Nehruvian gambit on nuclear weapons, no inventions of any import and no contribution of any other sort that the world took notice of.

We had nothing to offer on the greatest threat the world sees in humanity’s medium term, global warming (unless you count hot air, and we had plenty of that on offer). But it was still in many ways a year significant for us Indians, if not for ...